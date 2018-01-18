5th-graders thought they ate ordinary gummies. But then the room started spinning.

One student passed out.
Another fifth-grader said she couldn’t see.
A third started to feel extremely dizzy.
“I felt like the room was going to flip to the side,” a 9-year-old student at Albuquerque School of Excellence in New Mexico told KRQE.
Never miss a local story.
It didn’t take the 8- and 9-year-olds — or the principal of the school, for that matter — long to figure out why the students were reeling last Thursday: Four fifth-graders had just unwittingly eaten medical marijuana candies that belonged to one of the student’s parents, the school wrote on Facebook.
Three of the students ingested one gummy candy each, Kristy Del Curto, dean of elementary students at the school, told KRQE. But one fifth-grader gobbled up three or four pieces of the “Incredibles” candies, and ultimately passed out, Del Curto said.
Del Curto told the TV station that the school called 911, and that responders watched the fifth-graders to make sure they were safe. The students hadn’t realized what they were eating, they said — until it was too late.
While school officials didn’t say how much marijuana was in each gummy, The Stranger, a Seattle-based weekly newspaper, reports that the candies usually contain about 10 mg of marijuana. And eating more than one or two could be a frightening experience, particularly for the uninitiated.
“Think of 10 mg of THC (i.e., one medicated gummy bear) as one serving — say, a single shot of espresso. Some people like double espressos. Some like quadruple espressos,” David Schmader wrote in a 2014 article about edible marijuana on the website.
The students, for their part, seemed shaken and upset after their accidental encounter with marijuana.
“All those lessons I took about not taking drugs were all for nothing,” one of the students who ate the gummies told KRQE.
Del Curto told KOAT that the girl who brought the gummies to school was suspended.
But it wasn’t necessarily the fact that she accidentally shared marijuana that got the student suspended: Technically, Del Curto told KOAT, the suspension was for violating school policy against sharing foods because of the risk for causing allergic reactions.
School administrators notified students’ parents about the incident by email, the Albuquerque School of Excellence wrote on Facebook.
“[W]e would like to remind all students and parents to be cautious about food/drink sharing,” the post said.
Comments