FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, Eric Paddock holds a photo of himself, at left, and his brother, Stephen Paddock, at right, outside his home in Orlando, Fla. A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman, Stephen Paddock, is dead. Attorney Nicholas Crosby was arguing Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, to keep search warrants sealed. John Raoux, File AP Photo

Coroner: Las Vegas shooting gunman's ashes given to brother

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

January 18, 2018 04:26 PM

LAS VEGAS

Officials in Las Vegas say the cremated remains of the gunman who carried out the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history have been turned over to his brother.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) said in a statement that Stephen Paddock's ashes were given Thursday to brother Eric Paddock.

Stephen Paddock killed himself before police reached him in his room on the 32nd floor of a casino-hotel where he opened fire into an outdoor concert Oct. 1. He killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

The cremation was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Eric Paddock told the newspaper on Wednesday that he plans to put the ashes in a safe deposit box at a bank instead of at his home in Orlando, Florida.

He declined further comment about his brother in a call with The Associated Press.

