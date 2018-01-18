Coroner: Las Vegas shooting gunman's ashes given to brother

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, Eric Paddock holds a photo of himself, at left, and his brother, Stephen Paddock, at right, outside his home in Orlando, Fla. A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman, Stephen Paddock, is dead. Attorney Nicholas Crosby was arguing Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, to keep search warrants sealed. John Raoux, File AP Photo