Minnesota lake named for pro-slavery Calhoun gets new name

In this May 2, 2017 photo, a windsurfer glides on the surface of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. Minnesota officials have approved changing the name of the Minneapolis lake that honored slavery supporter and former Vice President John Calhoun. Minneapolis’ Lake Calhoun will be renamed Bde Maka Ska, the name once used by American Indians before federal surveyors renamed it in the early 1800s. The Dakota name means White Earth Lake. Star Tribune via AP Jeff Wheeler