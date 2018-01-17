‘You could smell the gunpowder:’ Deputy shot teen in courtroom fight, killing him, family says

Only one shot was fired, his family said. But it was enough to kill him.
Joseph Haynes, 16, was shot in the stomach during a courtroom tussle that escalated into gunfire in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
He died less than an hour later at a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The fight that led to the deadly shooting involved Haynes, his family and a deputy.
Geraldine Haynes, the victim’s grandmother, told the Columbus Dispatch that the ordeal started when deputies told the boy’s mother to get out of the courthouse without letting her get her stuff.
Never miss a local story.
“The cop started pushing (her) up against the wall,” Haynes said. “So Joey told them to leave his mom alone … Joey went over there and grabbed a hold of his shoulder, and the cop let loose of (her) and slung Joey onto the ground … Joey didn’t move once he was on the ground.”
The shooting happened just as a judge was ending a hearing for the boy related to a firearms charge he was facing, according to Rick Minerd, investigations chief with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, who spoke about the incident at a news conference Wednesday.
“The deputy was knocked to the ground as part of that altercation, where he came under attack,” Minerd said. “One shot was fired.”
The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, Minerd said.
But according to the boy’s family, the shooting was entirely unjustified.
Haynes, the grandmother, told the newspaper that her grandson didn’t act threatening when he was on the ground.
“Joey’s hands were up, like that,” Haynes said, lifting up her arms. “Just one shot … You could smell the gunpowder and everything.”
The boy had been charged with aggravated menacing for allegedly pointing a handgun that belonged to his mother at two people, and then threatening to shoot them, according to court records reviewed by WBNS.
The deputy’s name has not been released.
Comments