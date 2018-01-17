California tops national list of priciest ZIP codes for home sales. By a lot

Move over, New York – a California community now has the priciest ZIP code in the U.S. (And it’s not 90210).
A year-end report by real estate database PropertyShark finds that California had 77 of the nation’s top 100 most expensive ZIP codes for home sales in 2017 – including five of the list’s top 10. New York ranked second with 19 of the top 100. No other state had more than two ZIP codes on the list.
The top U.S. ZIP code by home sale prices was 94027 in Atherton, part of California’s Silicon Valley, which posted a median sale price of $4.95 million, displacing 2016’s leader – 11962 in Sagoponack, N.Y., which fell to 15th on the list.
Other California ZIP codes in the top 10 include 90210 in Beverly Hills, 90402 in Santa Monica, 94301 in Palo Alto, and 94022 in Los Altos.
ZIP codes in New York and Florida rounded out the top 10.
Communities in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area accounted for most of the rest of California’s rankings in the top 100. San Francisco led the way among cities with nine of the top 100, and Los Angeles County claimed 18 of the top 100 ZIP codes among counties.
No ZIP codes from Sacramento, Fresno, Stanislaus or San Luis Obispo counties made the list.
Along with California, New York and Florida dominated most of the rest of the top 100, with ZIP codes from Washington, Nevada, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusets, Maryland and Hawaii also making the list.
The PropertyShark data compiled all real estate transactions closed in 2017, including single-family houses, duplexes, co-ops and condominiums. The list was compiled using median closing sale prices for each ZIP code.
California fared slightly better in the 2017 report than in 2016, when it accounted for 72 of the top 100 ZIP codes in the U.S.
Sue Yannaccone of ERA Real Estate, told The Los Angeles Times that home prices nationwide will keep going up in 2018 as the real estate market continues to recover.
The PropertyShark top 10 ZIP codes, showing town, county, state and median home sale prices for each:
1
94027
Atherton
San Mateo County
CA
$4,950,000
2
10013
New York
New York County
NY
$4,100,000
3
33109
Miami Beach
Miami-Dade County
FL
$4,052,500
4
10007
New York
New York County
NY
$3,988,683
5
90210
Beverly Hills
Los Angeles County
CA
$3,850,000
6
90402
Santa Monica
Los Angeles County
CA
$3,512,500
7
94301
Palo Alto
Santa Clara County
CA
$3,300,000
8
94022
Los Altos
Santa Clara County
CA
$3,200,000
9
11976
Water Mill
Suffolk County
NY
$3,162,500
10
11975
Wainscott
Suffolk County
NY
$3,000,000
