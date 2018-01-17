A year-end report by real estate database PropertyShark finds that California had 77 of the nation’s top 100 most expensive ZIP codes for home sales in 2017, including one in Palo Alto, where this multi-million dollar home was listed for sale in 2016.
A year-end report by real estate database PropertyShark finds that California had 77 of the nation’s top 100 most expensive ZIP codes for home sales in 2017, including one in Palo Alto, where this multi-million dollar home was listed for sale in 2016. Michael Short Bloomberg file
A year-end report by real estate database PropertyShark finds that California had 77 of the nation’s top 100 most expensive ZIP codes for home sales in 2017, including one in Palo Alto, where this multi-million dollar home was listed for sale in 2016. Michael Short Bloomberg file

National

California tops national list of priciest ZIP codes for home sales. By a lot

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 17, 2018 02:01 PM

Move over, New York – a California community now has the priciest ZIP code in the U.S. (And it’s not 90210).

A year-end report by real estate database PropertyShark finds that California had 77 of the nation’s top 100 most expensive ZIP codes for home sales in 2017 – including five of the list’s top 10. New York ranked second with 19 of the top 100. No other state had more than two ZIP codes on the list.

The top U.S. ZIP code by home sale prices was 94027 in Atherton, part of California’s Silicon Valley, which posted a median sale price of $4.95 million, displacing 2016’s leader – 11962 in Sagoponack, N.Y., which fell to 15th on the list.

Other California ZIP codes in the top 10 include 90210 in Beverly Hills, 90402 in Santa Monica, 94301 in Palo Alto, and 94022 in Los Altos.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ZIP codes in New York and Florida rounded out the top 10.

Communities in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area accounted for most of the rest of California’s rankings in the top 100. San Francisco led the way among cities with nine of the top 100, and Los Angeles County claimed 18 of the top 100 ZIP codes among counties.

No ZIP codes from Sacramento, Fresno, Stanislaus or San Luis Obispo counties made the list.

Along with California, New York and Florida dominated most of the rest of the top 100, with ZIP codes from Washington, Nevada, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusets, Maryland and Hawaii also making the list.

The PropertyShark data compiled all real estate transactions closed in 2017, including single-family houses, duplexes, co-ops and condominiums. The list was compiled using median closing sale prices for each ZIP code.

California fared slightly better in the 2017 report than in 2016, when it accounted for 72 of the top 100 ZIP codes in the U.S.

Sue Yannaccone of ERA Real Estate, told The Los Angeles Times that home prices nationwide will keep going up in 2018 as the real estate market continues to recover.

The PropertyShark top 10 ZIP codes, showing town, county, state and median home sale prices for each:

1

94027

Atherton

San Mateo County

CA

$4,950,000

2

10013

New York

New York County

NY

$4,100,000

3

33109

Miami Beach

Miami-Dade County

FL

$4,052,500

4

10007

New York

New York County

NY

$3,988,683

5

90210

Beverly Hills

Los Angeles County

CA

$3,850,000

6

90402

Santa Monica

Los Angeles County

CA

$3,512,500

7

94301

Palo Alto

Santa Clara County

CA

$3,300,000

8

94022

Los Altos

Santa Clara County

CA

$3,200,000

9

11976

Water Mill

Suffolk County

NY

$3,162,500

10

11975

Wainscott

Suffolk County

NY

$3,000,000

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food
2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

View More Video