  Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game

    The Augusta Police Department is investigating an incident that involved a Wichita Police Department member at a youth basketball game.

The Augusta Police Department is investigating an incident that involved a Wichita Police Department member at a youth basketball game. Courtesy video
The Augusta Police Department is investigating an incident that involved a Wichita Police Department member at a youth basketball game. Courtesy video

National

Man seen on video pushing a young, female referee is a police captain, authorities say

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 16, 2018 03:31 PM

WICHITA, Kansas

A man seen on video pushing a teenage official at a basketball game is a Wichita police captain, authorities said Tuesday.

The captain has been placed on paid administrative leave, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The off-duty captain is alleged to have confronted and shoved a 17-year-old girl who was refereeing a youth basketball game.

Craig Carlson — who was not at the game — posted a video of the incident to Facebook.

“This happened today in Augusta Ks... this guy is a Wichita PD officer, who assaulted a 17yr old basketball official during a 5/6th grade game,” he posted. “This is exactly why there is a shortage of officials in sports. This is unacceptable and should be seen and shared.”

The video had received nearly more than 11,000 views and 100 shares as of Tuesday morning.

“The official that was pushed is my buddy’s daughter and being an official myself, I thought I should share this with all my friends,” Carlson said in a Facebook message.

The man can be seen confronting a girl referee and can be heard saying “Get out of my way” as he leaves the court with a player.

Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz confirmed Saturday that the man is a member of the department, but police didn’t say the man was an officer until Tuesday morning. Officer Charley Davidson said the captain is on paid administrative leave pending a police investigation and internal review.

A spokesman with the Augusta Police Department said the department is investigating.

Contributing: Stan Finger and Kaitlyn Alanis of The Eagle

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

