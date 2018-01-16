She wouldn’t leave the pizza shop. ‘I said please,’ manager yelled as he attacked, video shows

A manager at a Pittsburgh, Pa., pizza shop asked a woman to leave on Friday night because of “loud and disruptive” behavior, which was annoying customers, the manager said.
But the woman he’d asked to leave, Jade Martin, 34, doesn’t remember much of what happened next, she says. That’s because she says she sustained a concussion in the altercation that followed between her and the manager of Pizza Milano, Mahmut Yilmaz, 41, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Yilmaz was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after a video of the incident was posted on Facebook, showing how the tense scene escalated into violence. It’s been viewed nearly a million times as of Tuesday afternoon.
The video and incident have led to Yilmaz’ firing, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports, as well as sparking protests online and in-person, organized by those who say the victim’s race was a factor in the alleged assault.
“The message here is this, it’s very simple: if you cannot respect our black lives in your business, then you can no longer have a business in this community,” one protest organizer, Nicky Jo Dawson, told CBS.
After drinking with a friend at a nearby bar, Martin had missed her bus around 7:30 on Friday, she told police. So, while waiting for the next bus, Martin walked into Pizza Milano to use the bathroom, the Post-Gazette reports. That’s when a manager stopped Martin, and the ensuing argument got violent.
“Push me again,” Martin yells as the beginning of the video.
“Listen,” Yilmaz says, “… you have to go,”
Then Martin appears to see the person recording video of the encounter, and walks around the manager towards the camera, video shows.
But Yilmaz grabs Martin first, and then holds her against the pizza shop’s door.
“Are you grabbing me?” Martin asks.
“I said please,” Yilmaz shouts.
Then Yilmaz appears to headbutt Martin, ultimately knocking her past the doorway and into a table and chairs, pushing her to the ground, video shows.
“I said please,” Yilmaz yells repeatedly, appearing to shake Martin’s head into the floor.
Then other employees intervene, the video shows.
Police came to the scene Friday and found Martin disheveled after she was removed from the restaurant, but apparently uninjured, the Post-Gazette reports. At that time, there was no mention of the altercation, police said.
Yilmaz told police she had been “loud and disruptive,” the newspaper reports, but didn’t say anything about the altercation. Neither did other customers, police said.
But hours later, police were called again — this time to Mercy Hospital, where Martin was being treated for a concussion and was feeling “very foggy” after the incident, she told authorities. Police arranged for Martin to speak with a detective, according to the Post-Gazette, but she didn’t come to the appointment.
By that point, though, police had seen the video going viral online.
Yilmaz was arrested by summons, and bail was set at $5,000, according to court records.
“After reviewing the videotape, I immediately terminated the manager’s employment and condemn his actions in the strongest way possible,” Semsi Yilmaz, the pizza shop’s owner, said in a statement to the Tribune-Review. “Regardless of what led up to the exchange, what he did goes against our policies and my beliefs.”
Semsi Yilmaz, the owner, told the newspaper that he and Mahmut Yilmaz, the fired manager, are not related.
The woman who posted the video also spoke out about the incident, defending Martin and saying the manager overreacted.
“He has every right to protect his business as he would his home but the woman did not seem to pose a threat to anyone before she was attacked,” Bria Scott wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. “That is a grown man putting his hands on a woman which in no way is acceptable.”
