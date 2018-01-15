Zillow names the 10 hottest housing markets in the US for 2018

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 2:21 Ely Portillo explains the house flipping comeback 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:18 Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:07 Check out this year's winner of the MLK Spirit Award 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:38 Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:45 Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

