Mom tried to take her newborn home, but a thief had been busy while she gave birth

She’d just become a new mother, but that wonderful moment lost a bit of its luster when Amanda Wilson was ready to take little Letty Wynona home.
As she walked out to the parking lot at Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph on Thursday, she discovered her car had been stolen.
“Talk about two opposite ends of the spectrum there,” Wilson said. “Everything was great and then all of a sudden, it’s not.
“It’s been hard.”
Her boyfriend’s phone was in the car, so she pinged it to see if they could nail down the white Ford Fiesta’s location.
“Whoever it is was smart enough to turn the phone off” pretty quickly, she said.
For a couple struggling to make ends meet, the loss of the car has been a real blow.
“We’re in the middle of getting a furnace installed,” she said. “Now we have to buy a new car.”
She went on Facebook to ask friends to keep an eye out for the Fiesta. What’s happened since then has amazed her. The post has been shared hundreds of times, and people all over town are watching for the car.
“I have been just blown away by how many people have taken the time to share it,” she said.
The car has yet to be found, so a cousin set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for one.
She hasn’t given up hope that her car will be found, she said, but she has to prepare for the possibility that it’s gone. Whatever happens, she said, she’s grateful for the support they have already received.
“I’m going to cry just thinking about it,” she said. “I’m touched.”
