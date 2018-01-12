McClatchy announces new regional editors

McClatchy announced a series of moves Friday to restructure its news operations in California, Idaho, and the Carolinas under the leadership of new regional editors.
Lauren Gustus will become a regional editor with responsibility for The Sacramento Bee, McClatchy’s four other California newsrooms and The Idaho Statesman in Boise. Gustus has been the editor of the McClatchy-owned Star-Telegram in Fort Worth since 2017. Joyce Terhaar has decided to leave her role as Executive Editor of The Sacramento Bee after seven years.
“The commitment to difference-making, community journalism throughout the region will be just as strong as it has ever been,” Gustus said. And we now have a tremendous opportunity to collaborate on project work and to share best practices with respect to social strategy and engagement.”
Robyn Tomlin will move to Raleigh to become regional editor for the Carolinas, including The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C,. and McClatchy’s four other publications in SC. Tomlin has been managing editor at The Dallas Morning News for the last two years. John Drescher will become Opinion and Solutions Editor for The News & Observer, after 10 years as Executive Editor there.
“I grew up reading The News & Observer,” said Tomlin, who grew up in Chapel Hill. “It was very much the newspaper that sowed the seeds of my own journalistic ambition. The work that I saw in those pages inspired me and made me want to be a journalist, and particularly a journalist that does the kind of high-impact, investigative, public-service work that this newsroom is known for.”
Day-to-day operations in each newsroom will still be run by a local editor. In California, Joe Kieta, editor of The Modesto Bee, will become the editor of The Fresno Bee, succeeding Jim Boren, who announced his retirement last year.
McClatchy expects to roll out this regional structure company-wide over the course of the next year.
In announcing the changes, News VP Tim Grieve said the structure will “allow us to innovate faster, collaborate more effectively and serve our readers better.”
“By working together, we will marshall all the resources and talents and expertise from each region, and across the company, to produce local journalism that is ever more essential to the communities we serve,” he said.
McClatchy also announced that Kansas City Star’s editorial editor Colleen McCain Nelson will take on a broader role as McClatchy Opinion Editor.
McClatchy owns 30 local publications, including this one.
