This dog trekked 20 miles to her former owners. Their rejection didn’t stop her.

This dog knew where she belonged, and distance was not an obstacle.
Cathleen’s family had moved to a new home in Seminole, Oklahoma, east of Oklahoma City, where they couldn’t keep her, the Seminole Animal Shelter said Monday. So several months ago, they gave her to someone in Prague, Oklahoma, until the shelter could find a new home for her.
But the decision wasn’t final for Cathleen. The 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix walked from Prague to Seminole, a roughly 20-mile trip and six-hour walk, to return to her family in December.
The persistent dog made the journey twice, presumably in the cold. She traveled to Seminole on foot, was taken back to Prague, and then walked to the city again.
“I haven’t seen anything like this before,” animal shelter manager Rebecca Acker told Buzzfeed News. “She’s probably traveled the most out of all our dogs.”
An animal control officer picked up Cathleen in Seminole, where the dog was seen wandering the neighborhood where the family lives after she was sent to Prague, the publication reported. Acker said the Prague owners eventually gave her up because they couldn’t control her wanderings.
The shelter says the animal’s heart wants to be with the family but they cannot keep her.
It described Cathleen as a calm dog who’s “humble, kind and passive” and “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”
The shelter said Thursday it had received several applications to adopt Cathleen, KOCO News 5 reported.
On Friday, the shelter announced that Cathleen now has a new home in Texas.
Cathleen is not the only dog who was recently reunited – however briefly – with her owners in a remarkable fashion. A 13-year-old yellow lab named Sophie who had wandered away from her family last week in Maine was found buried in snow on Tuesday. She’d been stuck there for five days. The animal was OK.
