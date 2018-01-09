‘Are you a suicide bomber?’ Auto shop worker asked customer, leaving him ‘alarmed,’ cops say

An auto repair shop worker in Iowa City was interacting with a customer Monday when the worker made repeated “harassing statements” — including asking whether the customer was planning to “blow up my place of business,” police said.
“Are you Muslim? Are you a terrorist?” Chad Cermak, 47, asked the customer at Cermak Automotive on Jan. 8 around 4 p.m., Iowa City police said.
And the questioning didn’t stop there, according to a report on the incident.
“Are you a suicide bomber?” Cermak asked, according to the report. “Are you wearing a bomb vest? … Are you going to blow up my place of business?”
Cermak was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with third degree harassment, the police report said. He was taken to the Johnson County Jail. Cermak is the owner of the shop, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports.
The charge Cermak faces is a simple misdemeanor, according to Johnson County Jail records.
About one in five American Muslims reported being called an offensive name in the last year, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2017. Three in four Muslims told surveyors there is a lot of discrimination against Muslims in the U.S. Still, four out of five Muslims in the county said they’re satisfied with how things are going in their lives.
The customer in Iowa City tried to end the conversation at several points, the police report said, but Cermak kept making the comments.
The customer told police that the interaction left him “offended,” “in disbelief” and “alarmed and annoyed by the comments that were made,” according to the report.
“How do you walk down the street without people fearing you?” Cermak allegedly asked the customer.
A message left with the automotive shop seeking comment was not immediately returned.
