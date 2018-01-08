A wolf spider works inside a complex web in tall grasses in Kansas in 2003. An attempt in California on Sunday to burn out a reported wolf spider ended up catching a townhouse on fire, forcing out the inhabitants.
A wolf spider works inside a complex web in tall grasses in Kansas in 2003. An attempt in California on Sunday to burn out a reported wolf spider ended up catching a townhouse on fire, forcing out the inhabitants. Randy Tobias The Wichita Eagle
A wolf spider works inside a complex web in tall grasses in Kansas in 2003. An attempt in California on Sunday to burn out a reported wolf spider ended up catching a townhouse on fire, forcing out the inhabitants. Randy Tobias The Wichita Eagle

National

He set a spider on fire. But the spider got even

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 08, 2018 01:24 PM

A do-it-yourself extermination gone off the rails Sunday ended up ousting residents from a California apartment.

A man set fire to a spider in the Redding apartment with a torch lighter, reported The Record Searchlight.

“It was a huge wolf spider,” Lyndsey Wisegarver, a caregiver for one of the tenants, told the publication. The flaming arachnid scuttled onto a mattress in an upstairs bedroom, setting it abalze as well, she said. The tenants extinguished that fire, but by then it had spread to a flag collection and window curtains.

By the time firefighters arrived around noon, the blaze had spread to a closet as well. Firefighters ended up extinguishing the blaze, which caused about $11,000 in damage and rendered the townhouse uninhabitable, Battlion Chief Rob Pitt told KRCR. There were no injuries, except to the spider.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge 1:07

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

  • Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my!

    The animal kingdom is made up of some amazing and amazingly terrifying creatures. Here are some of the strangest.

Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my!

The animal kingdom is made up of some amazing and amazingly terrifying creatures. Here are some of the strangest.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Other amateur bug-killing efforts have gone awry recently.

In December, a woman tried to kill bedbugs in her Cincinnati home with alcohol that ignited near an open flame, causing $250,000 in damage and displacing 10 people. And in November, a similar effort by a 13-year-old boy, also in Ohio, sparked a $300,000 blaze that left eight people without homes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge 1:07

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video