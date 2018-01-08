Rain unleashes risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged California

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2017 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Firefighters haul dozens of pounds of hose and equipment down steep terrain below E. Camino Cielo to extinguish smoldering hot spots in Santa Barbara, Calif. Evacuations have been ordered for communities below hillsides charred by California's largest-ever wildfire as the first major winter storm of the season brings rare rain and raises the risk of mudslides. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File Mike Eliason