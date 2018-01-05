This doctor sexually assaulted a patient, cops say, and a nurse caught him red-handed

The doctor was in the middle of a procedure on his patient when a nurse caught him, police said.
Dr. Asif Choudhury of Fort Myers, Fla., was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with sexual assault after a nurse looked over during the procedure he was performing and noticed that Choudhury was sexually assaulting the patient he was supposed to be working on, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Then the vigilant nurse contacted her supervisors about what she saw, and authorities came and arrested the 55-year-old doctor. Choudhury is an independent practitioner, WINK reports.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit worked with the State’s Attorney’s Office to arrest the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
Choudhury is being held at the Lee County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
When the sheriff’s office posted about the arrest on Facebook, a handful of locals responded by saying they or their relatives had been patients of the doctor, too.
“I can’t believe it, he did a procedure to my wife a couple of years ago,” one commenter wrote. “We are in shock!”
Another commenter said Choudhury performed an endoscopy on her.
“Makes me sick!” she wrote.
Others were just glad the nurse was paying attention.
“Thanks to the observant nurse he’s outed, wonderful!” another wrote.
Choudhury is a gastroenterologist, according to a U.S. News & World Report profile, with a medical degree from Dhaka Medical College. He has been practicing for more than 20 years, the profile says.
