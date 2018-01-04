‘I’ve asked him to leave me alone. and he won’t,’ she wrote. Then she was found dead.

She said they started off as friends, until his behavior became alarming.
The man she had met when she was young began sleeping behind her workplace “for weeks,” sent her emails nearly every day as well as harassing messages to her friends and family, and even threatened to kill himself in front of her, Natalie Bollinger said on Facebook.
“...If you receive a message... I am sincerely sorry,” she wrote in the Dec. 13 post. “Please ignore him... it only encourages him when he gets a response (much like a child). He’s mentally ill and I’m trying to fix this.”
Bollinger, 19, of Broomfield, Colorado, took out a restraining order against Shawn Schwartz, the man she said was harassing her, a few days before Christmas, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.
About a week later, Bollinger’s family reported her missing.
Her body was discovered by a passersby the next day, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday. Bollinger was found in a wooded area north of Denver, Colorado.
Law enforcement officials are investigating her death, but haven’t made any arrests, Denver 7 reported. Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh said Schwartz has been interviewed by investigators, but authorities aren’t ready to call “anyone at this point a suspect," KUSA reported.
Schwartz has defended himself on his Facebook page, saying in a post on Tuesday that he “didn't kill anyone” and that “she was nice to me,” without mentioning Bollinger by name.
Later that day, he wrote that people wouldn’t care so much if “Natalie” were “an ugly hobo.”
Meanwhile, Bollinger’s Facebook post about Schwartz has invited a mix of condolences, outrage at her alleged stalker and speculation on how she died. McIntosh said investigators have followed leads from social media, but added that social media can be a source of false information, according to the Daily Camera.
McIntosh said Bollinger’s father, Ted Bollinger, is asking for privacy, the newspaper reported.
“Our family has been deeply devastated by this loss and cannot fully express how much we miss our beautiful Natalie,” Bollinger said in a statement read by McIntosh at a news conference. “Our hearts are absolutely broken.”
