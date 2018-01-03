Cheetah gives birth to eight frolicking cubs, and the video will make your day

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:28 Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:37 How to prepare for winter storms 0:27 South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 2:06 Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:43 Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. Saint Louis Zoo

