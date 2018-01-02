The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 3:43 What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 2:12 Oregon man drives off pier into Columbia River fleeing police 0:36 Looking for leaks inside Hanford's oldest double shell tank 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

