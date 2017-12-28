Holy Guacamole! Watch this 18-wheeler hauling $50,000 in avocados go up in flames

It wasn’t the avocado-calypse, but it’s the closest thing many drivers who happened upon this steaming hot pile of guacamole will ever come to it.
An 18-wheeler carrying 40,000 pounds of avocados crashed and caught fire just south of Dallas Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 35E in both directions for nearly three hours, according to WFAA.
That’s more than $50,000 worth of avocados, according to Department of Agriculture data cited by Fox News. The average retail price of one Hass avocado is $1.27, up 98 cents from a year ago.
Never miss a local story.
That price surge isn’t due just to the Millennial-fueled fad of feasting on the finest avocado toast. The Independent reported that imports of the super-food in China have soared in recent years, up from 154 tons in 2012 to more than 25,000 tons in 2016.
According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, California’s avocado production accounted for $328 million of the U.S.’ $351 million output of the fruit (yes, it’s a fruit, not a vegetable) in 2014. That’s 83 percent of the total volume of the U.S. crop.
Florida avocados are typically larger and less oily than California avocados. Judging from the 18-wheeler’s northbound travel on I-35 Thursday, though, the ones that caught on fire in Texas were most likely Mexican avocados.
The demand for avocados has skyrocketed to the point that hand injuries stemming from improper handling and cutting of the squishy super-food have been given a name: “avocado hand,” according to CBS News.
The 40,000 pounds of avocados involved in Thursday’s 18-wheeler fire certainly won’t be contributing to that epidemic, though.
Comments