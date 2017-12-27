He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:07 Search for armed City Market robber 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 1:09 Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:31 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:36 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 2:12 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

