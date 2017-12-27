Her body will heal. It’s what a texting driver did to her dog that shattered her life

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:11 SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:15 ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:01 Tribute to celebrities who died in 2017 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:04 Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:31 America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The dangers of texting while driving Did you know that when you send or receive a text you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds? At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field, blindfolded. (Courtesy of NHTSA) Did you know that when you send or receive a text you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds? At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field, blindfolded. (Courtesy of NHTSA)

Did you know that when you send or receive a text you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds? At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field, blindfolded. (Courtesy of NHTSA)