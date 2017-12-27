Power goes out at Disneyland, leaving visitors stuck on rides

A power outage at Disneyland caused guests to get stuck on rides Wednesday, and the frustration was aired on social media.
A Disneyland spokesperson said power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland and guests are being escorted off rides, ABC7 reported. There is currently no estimated time for power to be restored.
The amusement park was near capacity, according to ABC7, and a tweet from Disneyland’s official Twitter account said the resort was very busy. At about 1 p.m., Disneyland announced on their Twitter account that they would only admit visitors who were re-entering the park, adding that California Adventure was still open to everyone.
On social media, users expressed their frustration at the outage.
@Disneyland is there any recouping admission considering half the park for our 20 month old is down due to a power outage?— Eric Orvieto (@eorvieto) December 27, 2017
How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?!— Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017
Nonsensical time spent at Disneyland. There is a power outage and there is no refund either!!! $1100 down the drain!! #disneypoweroutage #poorcustomerservice— Juveria Kanodia (@juvs06) December 27, 2017
Of course @Disneyland has a power outage the day @tannerjlang and I decided to make the haul down to Anaheim... been stuck on the monorail for an hour— Madi Lang (@madilang) December 27, 2017
A momentary power “dip”, thank Disneyland. Nearing the two hour mark of the power outage at @Disneyland . How are you going to fix this Disneyland? You have thousands of visitors from all over the world! Extend the hours of operation at the very least!— CG Castillo (@CGCastillo211) December 27, 2017
The outage isn’t the only issue Disney parks dealt with this holiday season. Magic Kingdom in Disney World closed briefly on Christmas Day due to “capacity issues,” WFTV reported.
