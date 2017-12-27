Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Robert Gauthier MCT
Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Robert Gauthier MCT

National

Power goes out at Disneyland, leaving visitors stuck on rides

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 27, 2017 01:25 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A power outage at Disneyland caused guests to get stuck on rides Wednesday, and the frustration was aired on social media.

A Disneyland spokesperson said power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland and guests are being escorted off rides, ABC7 reported. There is currently no estimated time for power to be restored.

The amusement park was near capacity, according to ABC7, and a tweet from Disneyland’s official Twitter account said the resort was very busy. At about 1 p.m., Disneyland announced on their Twitter account that they would only admit visitors who were re-entering the park, adding that California Adventure was still open to everyone.

On social media, users expressed their frustration at the outage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The outage isn’t the only issue Disney parks dealt with this holiday season. Magic Kingdom in Disney World closed briefly on Christmas Day due to “capacity issues,” WFTV reported.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland 0:15

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

Tribute to celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Tribute to celebrities who died in 2017

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 1:31

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast

Watch: Idalia's Tamales 1:01

Watch: Idalia's Tamales

  • Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

    A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, scheduled to open in 2019, are set at a remote trading port on a planet not seen before and is one of the last stops on the edge of Wild Space.

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, scheduled to open in 2019, are set at a remote trading port on a planet not seen before and is one of the last stops on the edge of Wild Space.

Disney Parks

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland 0:15

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

Tribute to celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Tribute to celebrities who died in 2017

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 1:31

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast

Watch: Idalia's Tamales 1:01

Watch: Idalia's Tamales

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video