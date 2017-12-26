Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. Employees of a Waffle House in Celina, Ohio, received a $3,500 tip.
Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. Employees of a Waffle House in Celina, Ohio, received a $3,500 tip. RIC FELD ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. Employees of a Waffle House in Celina, Ohio, received a $3,500 tip. RIC FELD ASSOCIATED PRESS

National

Their pastor encouraged generosity, so they were very generous – at a Waffle House

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 01:59 PM

CELINA, Ohio

Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.

The Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV report five women working at the Wapakoneta restaurant were stunned when congregants from Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina (suh-LEYE'-nuh) delivered the cash after a Christmas Eve service. The workers were told they could split the money, amounting to over $700 apiece.

Church member Barb Vorhees says several dozen churchgoers drove to the restaurant, a popular Southern chain, and packed inside to see the surprise.

The Rev. Mick Whistler had challenged families in his congregation to set aside cash during the weeks before the holiday and then to bring five $1 bills on Christmas Eve for the tip.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well 1:09

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

See this Korean BBQ sizzle, tempt your taste buds 0:46

See this Korean BBQ sizzle, tempt your taste buds

A look at where Panera Bread is located 0:23

A look at where Panera Bread is located

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

  • Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

    A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said.

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said.

Facebook/Dallas Smith Jr via Storyful

Related stories from Tri-City Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well 1:09

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

See this Korean BBQ sizzle, tempt your taste buds 0:46

See this Korean BBQ sizzle, tempt your taste buds

A look at where Panera Bread is located 0:23

A look at where Panera Bread is located

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video