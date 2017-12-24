Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:35 Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 0:54 Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:52 This 16-year-old is charged with murder conspiracy 4:00 Dental care for the poor in Guatemala 1:31 America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

