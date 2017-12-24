Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 1:35 Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions 0:54 Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 1:12 Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:17 Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 0:08 Video lights at 21004 N. 729 PR NW in Prosser Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

