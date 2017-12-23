Funeral held for firefighter killed in California wildfire

CORRECTS SPELLING OF COREY TO CORY - This undated photo provided by Cal Fire shows Fire Apparatus Engineer Cory Iverson. Gov. Jerry Brown joined friends, family and colleagues Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at a San Diego church to honor Iverson. The 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer died of burns and smoke inhalation on Dec. 14. He was fighting the Thomas Fire that burned more than 700 homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Cal Fire via AP)