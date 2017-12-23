Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 3:12 Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

