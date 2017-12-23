A man was beaten, arrested and convicted. But this bodycam footage cleared his name.

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 3:12 Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg

