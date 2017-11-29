Sessions hints at crack down on recreational pot, affecting California, other states

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:04 Watch: Buy a tree, change a life 2:17 Richland coordinators DJ Search, Josh Jelinek reflect on success with Bombers 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:11 Preparing 500,000 lights for dancing at Charity Holiday Light Show 1:05 Ki-Be teen murder plot suspect in Benton County Superior Court 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:07 Mental health and police officials negotiate with suicidal man 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the latter. Federal government leaders including president-elect Donald Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the latter. Federal government leaders including president-elect Donald Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Cristina Rayas McClatchy

