He talked panties and politics: Woman shares Facebook messages from Texas politician

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:04 Watch: Buy a tree, change a life 1:05 Ki-Be teen murder plot suspect in Benton County Superior Court 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 2:46 Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Canon

A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Canon