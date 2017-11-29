Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer appear on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 19, 2017, in New York.
National

Matt Lauer fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace’

By Josh Magness, Scott Berson And jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 29, 2017 04:17 AM

NBC News announced Wednesday morning that it fired Matt Lauer, citing “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

The news was announced on the “Today” show by his cohost Savannah Guthrie, who called Lauer a "dear, dear friend.”

Hadas Gold, a reporter for CNN, tweeted out a memo from Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News, that announced Lauer’s ouster.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards,” Lack said in the memo, also as reported by POLITICO. “As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

President Donald Trump was among those — but not the only one — who quickly reacted to the news.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted that “[r]eporters for the @NYTimes had been investigating Matt Lauer for several weeks.”

Matt Lauer was a veteran NBC anchor. He was most well known as the host of “Today,” having served more than 20 years on the show. Lauer was reportedly one of the highest paid talents on the show, with an annual contract worth around $25 million, according to the Huffington Post.

Lauer started his career as a producer for WOWK-TV in Huntington, West Virginia. He flitted between various jobs in media, including hosting talk programs in Boston, Richmond and other areas, according to NBC’s biography of Lauer. Lauer joined WNBC-TV in 1992 and became a regular new anchor on Today in 1994, according to the network.

He was well known for his “Where in the World is Matt Lauer?” segments, where he would broadcast from remote locations around the world each year. He hosted several high profile interviews, including Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The allegation against Lauer comes amid a wave of similar accusations against other high-profile actors, Hollywood figures and prominent men in other fields.

According to NBC News, over 80 women have come forward to allege that producer Harvey Weinstein either sexually assaulted, harassed or raped them. Since then, there have been accusations leveled against NBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin (12 accusers), director James Toback (at least 238 accusers), director Brett Ratner (6 accusers) and journalist Charlie Rose (9 accusers), NBC reported.

  • Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

    Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Lena Blietz Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

