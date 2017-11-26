More Videos 0:34 A story of lies and fire from Pasco police Pause 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:57 Richland quarterback Cade Jensen heaps praise on his receivers. 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:22 Pasco accident victim searching for Good Samaritan 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:58 Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting 1:31 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald