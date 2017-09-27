National

Hearing for rape convict's lawsuit against college postponed

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 5:59 PM

CLEVELAND

A hearing in a lawsuit that a football player convicted of rape as a teen filed against his Ohio college over not allowing him to play has been postponed.

Ma'lik Richmond, of Steubenville, filed the lawsuit Sept. 13 after Youngstown State University allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn't play this season. A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play until a Sept. 28 hearing on whether to make the order permanent.

That hearing has been postponed, and an attorney representing the school says a new hearing date has not been set. Richmond's attorney says the order will allow Richmond to continue playing until the hearing is held.

The school's football team has a game scheduled this Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border
VW announces electric version of the classic Microbus 2:25

VW announces electric version of the classic Microbus
Experiencing the eclipse blind 1:47

Experiencing the eclipse blind

View More Video