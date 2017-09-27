A Walmart shopper looked down — and caught a manager filming up her dress, police say

A woman shopping with her 6-year-old daughter at a Georgia Walmart on Friday looked down and caught a store manager on his knees filming a video up her dress, according to WXIA.
The Walmart employee, Jonathan Luis Perez, 23, was arrested on Monday and charged under a relatively new law in Georgia, which bars the “use or installation of device to film underneath or through an individual’s clothing.” The offense is a felony, WXIA reports, punishable by no less than a year and no more than five years imprisonment.
Perez had followed the woman inside the Athens, Ga. Walmart supercenter where he was employed, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement to the sheriff’s office, the victim said that while she was perusing the aisles “she noticed a young man in a white t-shirt on his knees behind her, and he appeared to be scanning merchandise.”
She was uncomfortable with how close the man was to her, though, so she moved a few steps away.
Undaunted, he moved even closer.
That’s when “she looked down at him to find that he had a cellular telephone's camera recording and pointed under her skirt.”
When she caught him, she grabbed the Samsung Galaxy from his hands and turned it over to a sheriff’s deputy. After obtaining a search warrant, the sheriff’s office says authorities were able to recover the video Perez allegedly recorded.
The victim wrote on Facebook that she won’t soon return to the Athens Walmart supercenter where the incident allegedly took place.
“The aisle that Jonathan violated me on does not have surveillance either so hopefully the detectives will find the evidence they need in his phone!” the woman wrote, according to WXIA. “Ladies, do not wear a dress or skirt to Oconee Connector Walmart! I won't be setting foot in there again!”
Perez’ bond has been set at $10,000, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. He was being held at the Oconee County Jail as of Tuesday.
Walmart has suspended Perez from his job as well.
“In a situation like this we have no tolerance for anything like these alleged actions. The associate in question will remain suspended as we look into this situation,” a spokesman for Walmart told the Banner-Herald on Tuesday.
