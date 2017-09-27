Hasan Burke, 20, was arrested by the Palm Bay Police Department Saturday.
He sent a text to make a drug deal. And he got the worst wrong number possible

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 27, 2017 1:50 PM

There have been heartfelt Thanksgiving invitations and random graduation celebrations born out of simple text messages sent to the wrong person.

For one 20-year-old Palm Bay, Fla. man, his mixup got him arrested.

A West Melbourne police officer got a text from a number he didn’t know on Saturday, according to a police report. “Hey Jen lmk if u need any trees,” the text read with a tree emoji.

“?” Officer Whitney, who the message clearly wasn’t for, responded.

The sender, later identified as Hasan Burke, clued in the officer further, adding “tree” and “bud” references in the message, the report said. The two decided on an exchange of $50 for marijuana, and to meet in the 100 block of Cutlass Street. Burke would be the guy on the skateboard with a dog, and he asked that a scale be brought to weigh the marijuana.

The Palm Bay Police Department was clued in on the deal and sent Officer Abroe to the scene, according to a Facebook post from the West Melbourne Police Department. As the officer approached Burke, he could smell marijuana on Burke.

In Burke’s basketball shorts, the officer found 16 grams of marijuana, according to the police report.

He faces one count of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

“What are the chances that this wrong number would be the number of an on duty police officer?” the West Melbourne Police Department wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. He posted the $3,000 bond and was released from jail the next day.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

