Government gives glimpse of border wall prototype work

A Border Patrol agent walks with a Department of Homeland Security official as crews work on prototypes for a proposed border wall in front of the primary border structure separating Tijuana, Mexico, behind, and San Diego Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in San Diego. The federal government is giving a first peek at construction of prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, an area that is walled off from public viewing in a remote area of San Diego. Gregory Bull AP Photo