Teen accused of shooting 4 classmates faces more charges

Caleb Sharpe walks into Spokane County Juvenile Court to a packed courtroom on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Spokane, Wash. A hearing to determine whether the 15-year-old boy will be tried as an adult on charges he fatally shot a classmate and wounded three others at his rural Washington state high school will not occur until next spring, a judge said Wednesday. The Spokesman-Review via AP Kathy Plonka