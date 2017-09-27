Maria’s winds and waves take this kiteboarder airborne for a helluva ride

More Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Pause
Louisville president angered by recruiting scandal 0:44

Louisville president angered by recruiting scandal

Kennewick poised for downtown 'Streateries' pilot program 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 2:12

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem 0:54

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Lamprey Tagging 1:10

Lamprey Tagging

  • Maria brings spectacular kiteboarding to Outer Banks

    A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm.

A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. Rick Anderson Photography/obxphotos.net
A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. Rick Anderson Photography/obxphotos.net

National

Maria’s winds and waves take this kiteboarder airborne for a helluva ride

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 27, 2017 11:39 AM

NAGS HEAD, NC

Warnings of hazardous ocean conditions associated with Hurricane Storm Maria apparently came across as an invitation to one man.

A video posted to the OBX Photos Twitter page Tuesday afternoon shows a kiteboarder in action in rather squally conditions in Nags Head.

The video, shot looking south from Jennette’s Pier, shows the kiteboarder ride toward the shore before being towed back out and catching some pretty serious air – about 8 seconds worth.

ABC11 later caught up with the man, who ended up being professional kiteboarder and Epic Kites owner Dimitri Maramenides.

The Outer Banks have been under tropical storm and storm surge warnings the past couple days as Maria churned off the coast.

Maria was downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm briefly Tuesday afternoon, but was upgraded to a hurricane again Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Morehead City reported.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

View More Video