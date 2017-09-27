When he got down on his knee and proposed, she was overjoyed. Then he rolled down his sock and pulled out a sparkly collar for her dog, too.
He got down on one knee and pulled out a ring. And a sparkly dog collar.

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

September 27, 2017 11:03 AM

Darion Getzinger first thought something was up when her boyfriend Ryan wouldn’t let her leave their dog Maia at home.

“Do you really want to bring her? She’s a little crazy, and it’s a four-hour drive,” she told him.

Yes, he said. It was really, really important that she be there.

Darion Getzinger and Ryan Balfour had been together since they were 16 (they’re 23 now), but still didn’t have very many good photos. Getzinger is a wedding photographer herself in Edmonton, Alberta, so she enlisted one of her photographer friends to come with them on a trip to the Elbow Falls waterfall for a photoshoot.

After about 45 minutes of shooting, Ryan suddenly got down on one knee and proposed.

“I just began ugly-crying. It was amazing,” Darion said.

But Ryan wasn’t finished.

“He said to the photographer, ‘Keep taking pictures! Keep taking pictures! I have one more surprise.’”

He stood up, walked over to their dog Maia, got down on one knee again and pulled a pink, diamond sparkly collar out from under his sock.

“I’m proposing to you too,” he told the dog, and put the collar on her.

“He had a little dog tag too, and it was a diamond sparkly heart, and that was like her new tag. I was ugly crying again,” Darion said.

And she had no idea it was coming, she said.

“He’s just very genuine, but he’s not typically out of the box at all. He doesn’t really like drawing attention to himself. I never in a million years anticipated that,” she said.

She shared the photos to Dogspotting Society, where they’ve been liked more than 5,000 times and shared more than 300 times from the private Facebook group.

“Ryan proposed to me on Sunday and immediately dropped down again after, unwrapped a pink diamond collar from his ankle and made some heckin’ sweet lifelong promises to our dog Maia. She then snoot-booped him which obviously meant yes,” she wrote.

Now they’re basking in the post-engagement glow and getting ready for their wedding. Maia’s getting ready too.

“She’s got her little sparkly collar on now. She doesn’t know how to feel about it, but it’s so cute we don’t want to take it off. We’re praying that we can have her in our wedding photos next year,” Darion said.

