Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs AP
Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs AP

National

There is now a gonorrhea superbug and we can't get rid of it

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

September 27, 2017 9:47 AM

Here’s harrowing news for the sexually active: sexually transmitted diseases are getting out of control.

In its annual STD Surveillance Report, the Center for Disease Control saw a record increase in the number of infections of three sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. -- chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Syphilis, in particular, is seeing massive outbreaks in places like Fresno, CA, where the disease was almost nonexistent six years ago, according to The Fresno Bee.

This is the third straight year that the rates of STDs have increased to record numbers, so that news, in itself, is no shock. And the three diseases have historically been easily treatable with a round of antibiotics.

That is beginning to change.

In July, the World Health Organization issued a warning about the global rise of drug-resistant gonorrhea.

That’s the one that produces a burning sensation and a white, yellow or green discharge in men. There were 470,000 gonorrhea cases reported in the U.S. last year, FYI.

Typically, the disease can be treated with one of several antibiotics, but the WHO is now seeing strains that have evolved to resist most commons antibiotics, NBC reports. A few are almost completely untreatable.

And those strains are becoming increasingly common.

“The bacteria that cause gonorrhea are particularly smart,” WHO’s Dr. Teodora Wi told NBC. “Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them.”

More Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Pause
See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Kennewick poised for downtown 'Streateries' pilot program 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 2:12

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Great Futures- New clubhouse for Boys and Girls in Kennewick 0:48

Great Futures- New clubhouse for Boys and Girls in Kennewick

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

Prosser beats Kennewick to open 2017 football season 1:34

Prosser beats Kennewick to open 2017 football season

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Garden Hot Pot introduces Richland to cooking out 0:44

Garden Hot Pot introduces Richland to cooking out

  • HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it.

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it.

The Mayo Clinic

Joshua Tehee, 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

View More Video