Offended by national anthem protests? DirecTV might refund your NFL package, reports say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 27, 2017 08:24 AM

UPDATED September 27, 2017 11:12 AM

AT&T’s DirecTV is offering refunds of its NFL Sunday Ticket package to at least some of those offended by the hundreds of National Football League players who knelt during the national anthem before last weekend’s slate of football games, according to multiple reports.

Customer service representatives first revealed the decision to both Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. ESPN later reported that a source confirmed that DirecTV will exempt subscribers angered by the league-wide protests from the company’s no-cancellation policy.

However, there seemed to be some confusion about the decision among DirecTV representatives, according to The Wall Street Journal, with one person telling the outlet that no refunds were offered, another saying that only subscribers with certain plans can get a refund and a third person saying anyone offended can get a refund.

On Twitter, users shared a wide range of results when trying to get a refund.

One person said they weren’t offered a cancellation or refund of the NFL package.

Another said they got a cancellation after arguing.

This person said they only got in-company credit.

But this Twitter user said she got a full refund, no questions asked.

Usually, AT&T has a strict no-refund policy for its Sunday Ticket NFL package, which costs just under $300 a season, according to Bloomberg.

“Any season pass purchases made after Saturday, September 10, 2017 are strictly nonrefundable,” its website states.

The decision comes after hundreds of NFL players knelt for the national anthem this weekend before the start of NFL games to make a statement against racial injustice.

Three teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, didn’t come out on the field during the anthem, while others allowed players to either kneel or stand with locked arms, according to Time. Accompanied by owner Jerry Jones, on Monday night players for the Dallas Cowboys knelt before the anthem and stood with locked arms during it.

The protests — started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — were largely spurred by President Donald Trump after he said at a rally in Alabama that NFL owners should fire any “son of b----” who doesn’t stand during the anthem.

In response to the demonstrations, many fans took to social media to express their outrage, with some posting videos of their burning jerseys, according to Business Insider.

AT&T declined requests for comment from multiple outlets.

