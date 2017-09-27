Meet your new nightmare: a rat so big it can open coconuts with its teeth

They climb trees like koala bears, thanks to claws affixed to digits as crooked as fish hooks. They’re brown, which, combined with their size, has been known to create confusion, and horror, for the squeamish.
Is it a possum? Or just a really fat rat? In simple terms, it’s choice No. 2, the newly discovered Uromys vika.
Luckily, though, the new species of vermin is only known to live in the forests of the Solomon Islands, off the coast of Papua New Guinea. So the likelihood of coming across one as you sweep out the garage is, luckily, zero.
The trait that makes the new rat on the block truly revolting is its size. The first one to make itself known to humans fell from the treetops on the island of Vangunu in 2015, according to National Geographic, and it has now been identified as a genuinely new species.
The new rat, called “vika” by the locals, was identified and categorized by Tyrone Lavery, a mammologist for the Field Museum in Chicago and formerly a fellow at the Queensland Museum in Australia. The Rodents of Unusual Size can grow to in excess of 18 inches and can weigh more than two pounds, Lavery told The Guardian.
Locals also spread rumors that the creature’s favorite dish was coconut, but Lavery’s evidence did not point in the same direction, according to the Guardian. He found evidence that they had eaten ngali nuts, a local nut that he said would be as hard to crack as a coconut.
Lavery had been hunting the creature like his own personal Bigfoot since 2010. He had heard rumors of the “vika,” but the only definitive clue he had until he caught hold of the remains from Vangunu last year were some abnormally large rat droppings in the forest.
“I started to question if it really was a separate species, or if people were just calling regular, black rats ‘vika,’” Lavery told The Guardian.
