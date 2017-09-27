Audit: Phoenix-area deputies more likely to arrest Hispanics

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarceration until their sentences are served and they are deported to their home countries, in Phoenix. An audit report produced in a racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Hispanics are more likely to be searched and arrested by sheriff's deputies in traffic stops than white people. The report was issued nearly four years after a judge ordered a sweeping overhaul of then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office after concluding officers had racially profiled Hispanics in immigration patrols. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo