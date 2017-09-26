She said an intruder stabbed her 10 times. The real culprit was her husband, a judge, police say

An Arizona husband and wife told police last month that an intruder had broken in and stabbed the wife in the face, back, chest and arms — 10 times in total, according to the Arizona Republic.
The husband told police that he had been out on a walk in the morning, and had left the door unlocked. When he returned, he said, he discovered his wife bloody with stab wounds and their family home in disarray, according to CBS 5.
“[He] claimed to have no idea who did this to his wife,” according to court paperwork. “He ultimately stated he did not want a police investigation or any prosecution.”
But the couple’s initial story fell apart last week when the wife told police that her husband, Tempe Municipal judge Thomas Robinson, 55, had been the attacker all along. Police searched their home and found “two objects with what appeared to be blood spatter on them,” and listened in to a phone call between the couple in which Robinson admitted to stabbing his wife.
Robinson has now admitted to Chandler, Ariz. police detectives to committing the crime on Aug. 25 at their home. He has also confessed to disposing of the evidence — bloody bedsheets and a knife — in a dumpster, according to a police report.
The incident began when the wife was looking through her husband’s phone, and noticed a phone number that she didn’t recognize. So she called the number and a woman answered, according to a police report reviewed by the Arizona Republic.
When her husband returned home, the couple got into an argument over “suspicions of infidelity,” CBS 5 reports.
Robinson then left the home, and his wife “put some of [his] personal prized possessions down the toilet and flushed it,” court paperwork says.
Then, the wife allegedly tried to kill herself.
Court documents describe the wife trying to use “several methods, including drinking drain cleaner, household poisons, and by cutting a garden hose to run exhaust from the vehicle exhaust into the cab of the vehicle. When these efforts did not kill her, she laid [sic] down in bed.”
That’s when Robinson, her husband, returned home to find her on the bed. He also found his “prized possessions” flushed down the toilet, according to CBS.
He then stabbed her 10 times in the chest, arms, face and back — saying “that he was going to kill her,” according to a probable cause statement.
His wife didn’t die, however, and they eventually went to the hospital. But not until the couple had concocted and agreed upon the false story about the intruder, according to the New York Post.
“They eventually went [to the hospital] because one of her injuries would not stop bleeding,” a police report says.
Robinson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and tampering with evidence on Friday, and a judge has set Robinson’s bail at $50,000, the Republic reports.
