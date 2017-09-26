This dad wasn't allergic to bees — but when a swarm attacked, it still proved deadly

A father of two died when he was attacked by a swarm of bees while blowing leaves at his Massachusetts home.
The man, 48-year-old Eric Dahl, was doing yard work over the weekend when he was stung, according to the Sun Chronicle. He is believed to have died of a heart attack as a result.
Dahl had stopped his yard work after the stings and told his wife he felt like he was going to pass out, according to the Boston Globe. First responders arrived at the home but couldn’t do much to help him.
“He was not responding to anything,” Foxborough fire Chief Roger Hatfield said. “His vitals were starting to drop.”
Earlier that day, Dahl had gone on a six-mile run with his wife Alison and appeared to be completely healthy, she said. He was not allergic to bees and had been stung before with no adverse effect. Dahl’s family won’t know the exact cause of death until an autopsy is performed.
“They think the bee stings caused the heart attack,” Alison Dahl said.
Dahl was father to two daughters and was an avid runner and sports fan, according to his obituary.
“He loved Boston sports. He was a huge, huge fan and he loved to exercise,” Alison said.
