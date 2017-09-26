National

September 26, 2017 9:17 AM

‘Do you oppose police brutality?’ she asked two officers. They took a knee with her.

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

Two Chicago police officers are in hot water with their department after they were photographed kneeling in protest with a community activist.

Aleta Clark, an anti-gun violence activist, wrote on her Instagram Sunday that she walked into the police station and asked two “Men of Color” if they were “against police brutality and racism.” She asked if they supported former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and asked them to kneel with her when they said yes.

The photo that resulted received nearly 2,000 likes over a daylong period and landed on the cover of the Chicago Sun-Times.

 

Don&#39;t be afraid to be Controversial. #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou Stand for something.

A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, told the Chicago Tribune that the officers will be reprimanded and reminded of the department’s polices.

The police department’s rules of conduct prohibit officers from “participating in any partisan political campaign or activity while on duty.” Officers are also prohibited from participating in political activities while in uniform.

The officers in the photo have not been identified.

“I stand with them,” Clark later said in an interview with local media. “I think that picture speaks volumes. I stand behind you. I’m going to get others to stand behind you, because you stood for us. That’s heroic.”

 

Hey Black Officers That Took A Knee.. #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou

A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on

The photo comes in the midst of a national furor over athletes protesting against racism, police brutality, and President Donald Trump. On Sunday, more than 200 players knelt or sat for the NFL national anthem in solidarity after Trump called on league officials to fire athletes who did not stand for the anthem.

The protests can largely be traced back to former San Francisco 69ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kickstarted a national movement for taking a knee during the national anthem during games.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'There were all these ... crisp $100 bills.' 1:32

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

Pause
Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:49

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience.

Kennewick poised for downtown 'Streateries' pilot program 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem 0:54

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:50

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

  • Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

    A tiger cub, just 6 weeks old, gets checked out by vets at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The cub was allegedly smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico last week.

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

View more video

National