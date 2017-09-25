This mascot absolutely clobbered a young football player during the halftime show

A young football player’s dream of playing on the big screen ended in a way he probably didn’t expect - a 6-foot-tall gopher walloping him to the ground.
It was part of a halftime show during Saturday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A collection of local mascots faced off against some youth football players.
It seemed like a square-enough match - that is, until Goldy Gopher of the Minnesota Golden Gophers got ahold of the ball.
After a handoff, Goldy took a wide arc toward right field. The end zone was in sight, but a young defender raced to intercept him.
Goldy had none of it, and barreled right over the kid for the touchdown while the crowd let out a collective “Whoa!”
Former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson berated Goldy on “NFL GameDay Prime.”
“This is a little kid right there, man! You can’t do that,” he said. “Pick on somebody your own size. I want you to do me like that.”
.@LT_21 is mad about @GoldytheGopher trucking a kid, challenges Goldy to get him next (and works in Mike Gundy reference) pic.twitter.com/mxjIZUn7LP— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 25, 2017
As for Goldy, he doesn’t seem too concerned about flattening the child.
“Put me in Coach Fleck!,” he tweeted to the Minnesota coach along with a video of the play. “I think I still have some eligibility left!”
Put me in @Coach_Fleck ! I think I still have some eligibility left!!! #RTB pic.twitter.com/spHepIv2zt— Goldy Gopher (@GoldytheGopher) September 24, 2017
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments