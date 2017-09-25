Sometimes the ride to school starts by climbing into her dad’s helicopter

More Videos 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border Pause 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:26 Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 1:32 South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 0:44 Watch: Huzzah Ye Merrie Greenwood Faire has arrived 3:46 Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar 0:58 Pasco teen's death investigation begins at river pump house Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com