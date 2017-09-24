Here are all NFL statements issued after comments by President Trump on anthem protests

1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." Pause

1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

0:44 Watch: Huzzah Ye Merrie Greenwood Faire has arrived

1:02 Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video

2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar

1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

2:25 VW announces electric version of the classic Microbus

1:47 Experiencing the eclipse blind