At least six people were reportedly shot at a church near Nashville, Tenn.
National

Multiple people injured in church shooting in Tennessee, official says

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 10:29 AM

An official in Tennessee says at least 6 people have been injured in church shooting outside Nashville.

This breaking story will be updated.

